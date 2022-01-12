Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Lowers Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,549 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $745,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hayek Kallen Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 43,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Novartis by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Novartis by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NVS opened at $89.87 on Wednesday. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $79.34 and a 12 month high of $98.52. The firm has a market cap of $201.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.86 and its 200-day moving average is $86.76.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. Novartis had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 25.64%. The company had revenue of $13.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 85 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.75.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

