Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Increases Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,986 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Kwmg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 29,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 8,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 22,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares during the period. Seeyond increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 33,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 239.7% in the 3rd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 8,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 6,323 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KMB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $113.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $164.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.00.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total transaction of $1,406,646.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $143.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.71. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $125.27 and a 12 month high of $145.79. The company has a market capitalization of $48.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.51.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 289.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 77.55%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

