Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Holdings Boosted by Pictet North America Advisors SA

Pictet North America Advisors SA boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 913,300 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Barrick Gold comprises about 1.7% of Pictet North America Advisors SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Pictet North America Advisors SA owned about 0.05% of Barrick Gold worth $16,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOLD. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 10.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 59,161,176 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,223,643,000 after acquiring an additional 5,378,713 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in Barrick Gold by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 55,480,311 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,001,419,000 after purchasing an additional 294,815 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Barrick Gold by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,313,601 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,081,845,000 after purchasing an additional 463,660 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Barrick Gold by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,797,919 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $772,503,000 after purchasing an additional 520,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Barrick Gold by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,702,091 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $428,118,000 after purchasing an additional 6,485,406 shares in the last quarter. 54.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GOLD traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.92. 439,417 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,399,107. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 4.05. Barrick Gold Corp has a one year low of $17.27 and a one year high of $25.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.51.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.14%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GOLD. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.50 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, dropped their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.70.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

