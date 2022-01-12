Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1056 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd.

NYSE:BGH traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.27. The stock had a trading volume of 47,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,230. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.03. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund has a 12-month low of $15.02 and a 12-month high of $17.49.

In other Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund news, insider Roger W. Crandall sold 9,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total transaction of $154,342.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,345 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund were worth $2,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Company Profile

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a non-diversified closed-ended investment fund. Its investment objective is to seek a high level of current income with capital preservation. The company was founded on May 20, 2011 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

