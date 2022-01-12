Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1056 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd.
NYSE:BGH traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.27. The stock had a trading volume of 47,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,230. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.03. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund has a 12-month low of $15.02 and a 12-month high of $17.49.
In other Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund news, insider Roger W. Crandall sold 9,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total transaction of $154,342.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Company Profile
Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a non-diversified closed-ended investment fund. Its investment objective is to seek a high level of current income with capital preservation. The company was founded on May 20, 2011 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.
