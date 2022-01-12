Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Receives $12.19 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.19.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BBDC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Barings BDC in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Barings BDC from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

BBDC stock opened at $11.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.91. Barings BDC has a 52-week low of $8.82 and a 52-week high of $11.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $532.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.65.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $34.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.06 million. Barings BDC had a net margin of 75.01% and a return on equity of 7.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Barings BDC will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.86%.

In related news, Director David Mihalick bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.80 per share, with a total value of $54,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ares Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 18.1% in the second quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 3,786,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,989,000 after purchasing an additional 579,217 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Barings BDC in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,459,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Barings BDC in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,107,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Barings BDC by 244.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 307,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 218,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Barings BDC by 28.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 827,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,737,000 after purchasing an additional 181,844 shares during the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments.

