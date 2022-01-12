Barclays Trims Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Target Price to $158.00

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Barclays from $186.00 to $158.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on COUP. Truist cut their target price on Coupa Software from $326.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “positive” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $325.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. dropped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $325.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $270.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.05.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

COUP opened at $152.84 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.52 and a beta of 1.36. Coupa Software has a twelve month low of $134.00 and a twelve month high of $377.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $185.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.88 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 15.58% and a negative net margin of 49.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Coupa Software will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mark Riggs sold 1,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total value of $206,712.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert Glenn sold 569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.33, for a total value of $89,520.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,695 shares of company stock worth $26,568,973 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Coupa Software by 26,110.5% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 9,922 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Coupa Software by 49.6% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Coupa Software by 195.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.