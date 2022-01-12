Barclays PLC Sells 19,091 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Barclays PLC reduced its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,463 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 19,091 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.22% of Align Technology worth $116,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALGN. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 18.3% during the second quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 32,060 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,589,000 after purchasing an additional 4,949 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,706 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,289,000. Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 15.1% in the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 6,465 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,950,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aubrey Capital Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 8.1% in the third quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd now owns 12,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,987,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Align Technology news, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.06, for a total transaction of $3,515,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John Morici sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.08, for a total transaction of $2,097,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on ALGN shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $723.46.

ALGN opened at $559.64 on Wednesday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $494.45 and a 52-week high of $737.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $644.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $656.20. The company has a market cap of $44.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.57.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.81 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

