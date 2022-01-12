Barclays PLC Raises Stock Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 7.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,846,065 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,381 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $134,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in HDFC Bank by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,452,152 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,137,000 after buying an additional 12,918 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC grew its stake in HDFC Bank by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 46,358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in HDFC Bank by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 31,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 7,615 shares during the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its stake in HDFC Bank by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 361,644 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,443,000 after acquiring an additional 33,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in HDFC Bank by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 21,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HDB opened at $71.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52-week low of $61.35 and a 52-week high of $84.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.92. The company has a market capitalization of $131.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.79.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

