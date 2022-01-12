Barclays PLC Raises Stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,644,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 332,668 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.49% of FirstEnergy worth $94,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 320.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 234.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Boit C F David purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FE. Evercore ISI upgraded FirstEnergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. KeyCorp increased their price target on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised FirstEnergy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

Shares of NYSE:FE opened at $41.36 on Wednesday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12 month low of $29.95 and a 12 month high of $41.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The firm has a market cap of $22.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.37.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 17.84%. FirstEnergy’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.85%.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

