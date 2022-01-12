Barclays PLC Raises Stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 830,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,397 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.19% of Crown Castle International worth $143,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the 1st quarter worth $118,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 79,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,571,000 after buying an additional 9,086 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 56,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,072,000 after buying an additional 6,581 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. 90.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $187.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $190.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.61. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52-week low of $146.15 and a 52-week high of $209.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.91, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.05. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 21.27%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 194.06%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CCI shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Crown Castle International from $213.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Bank of America lifted their price target on Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Crown Castle International from $224.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.69.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 1,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $178.66 per share, for a total transaction of $198,312.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

