Barclays PLC Has $143.48 Million Stock Holdings in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Barclays PLC raised its position in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,722,868 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 310,760 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 5.72% of Sanmina worth $143,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sanmina by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 136,456 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,258,000 after purchasing an additional 5,836 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Sanmina in the third quarter valued at $1,815,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sanmina during the third quarter valued at about $271,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 143,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,546,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 28,477 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. 95.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 1,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total transaction of $51,168.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Sanmina from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on Sanmina in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sanmina has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.20.

Shares of NASDAQ SANM opened at $40.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.08. Sanmina Co. has a 1 year low of $30.59 and a 1 year high of $43.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.82.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.04). Sanmina had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Sanmina’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sanmina Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

