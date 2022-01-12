Barclays PLC Has $100.53 Million Stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,425,522 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 189,111 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $100,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cerner by 38,761.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,714,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,319,000 after purchasing an additional 9,689,924 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cerner by 9.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,150,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198,317 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Cerner by 484.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,497,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069,889 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Cerner by 88.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,612,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nitorum Capital L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cerner by 221.1% during the second quarter. Nitorum Capital L.P. now owns 1,681,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,700 shares during the last quarter. 85.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cerner from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays increased their price target on Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Edward Jones lowered Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.64.

Shares of Cerner stock opened at $92.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.72 and a 200 day moving average of $77.59. Cerner Co. has a 12 month low of $67.96 and a 12 month high of $93.44. The firm has a market cap of $27.15 billion, a PE ratio of 53.64, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. Cerner had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 9.15%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.79%.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

