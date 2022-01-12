Barclays PLC Grows Stock Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,259,608 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,552 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $93,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,901,916 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,554,802,000 after purchasing an additional 201,419 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 29,359,124 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,033,413,000 after acquiring an additional 8,252,344 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,530,198 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,560,442,000 after purchasing an additional 386,979 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 16.9% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 14,110,915 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,047,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,969,003 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $828,973,000 after purchasing an additional 639,725 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 6,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $519,347.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTSH opened at $87.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $46.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.56. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $66.19 and a 1 year high of $92.03.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology service provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $91.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.38.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

