Barclays (LON:BARC) Sets New 12-Month High at $210.50

Barclays PLC (LON:BARC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 210.50 ($2.86) and last traded at GBX 210.40 ($2.86), with a volume of 8216026 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 207 ($2.81).

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BARC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Barclays to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 250 ($3.39) to GBX 240 ($3.26) in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 300 ($4.07) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 210 ($2.85) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. UBS Group set a GBX 250 ($3.39) target price on Barclays in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Barclays from GBX 230 ($3.12) to GBX 245 ($3.33) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 255.75 ($3.47).

The firm has a market capitalization of £35.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 189.98 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 184.99.

In other Barclays news, insider Tushar Morzaria sold 61,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 183 ($2.48), for a total value of £112,050.90 ($152,098.41).

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

