Barclays Analysts Give Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) a €100.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €100.00 ($113.64) target price on Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €90.00 ($102.27) price objective on shares of Nemetschek in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Baader Bank set a €80.00 ($90.91) price target on shares of Nemetschek in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €93.00 ($105.68) price target on shares of Nemetschek in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Warburg Research set a €90.00 ($102.27) price target on shares of Nemetschek in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €90.00 ($102.27) price target on shares of Nemetschek in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €83.35 ($94.72).

Get Nemetschek alerts:

Nemetschek stock opened at €89.04 ($101.18) on Tuesday. Nemetschek has a 12-month low of €50.95 ($57.90) and a 12-month high of €116.15 ($131.99). The stock has a market cap of $10.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 81.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €107.20 and a 200 day moving average price of €89.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.80.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Nemetschek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nemetschek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.