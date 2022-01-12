Banque Pictet & Cie SA Purchases 1,319 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,512 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Illumina were worth $11,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the second quarter worth $26,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Illumina in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Illumina by 241.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 106 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Illumina during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Illumina by 1,180.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 128 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ILMN traded down $6.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $416.98. The company had a trading volume of 42,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,481,174. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $379.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $429.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.90. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $341.03 and a 52-week high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 21.17%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Illumina’s revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ILMN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Illumina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Illumina from $493.00 to $437.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Illumina from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America raised shares of Illumina from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $443.69.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.00, for a total value of $129,054.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,389 shares of company stock valued at $4,684,576. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

