Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $57.53 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA trimmed its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 37.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 160,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 98,266 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 0.6% of Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $57,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,366,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,636,933,000 after acquiring an additional 86,779 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 439.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,623,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,284,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951,685 shares during the last quarter. Natixis raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 2,580,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $914,761,000 after acquiring an additional 492,359 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,475,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $706,307,000 after purchasing an additional 119,077 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,036,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $728,817,000 after purchasing an additional 129,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $387.25. 1,233,945 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,232,773. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $297.45 and a 1-year high of $408.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $393.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $377.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a $0.491 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Article: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.