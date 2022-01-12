Banque Pictet & Cie SA Boosts Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 302.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,106 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,692 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $17,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 276.7% in the third quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 39,351 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,152,000 after buying an additional 28,905 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 282.2% during the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 104,204 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $21,587,000 after purchasing an additional 76,940 shares during the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 295.0% during the third quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 243,631 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $50,471,000 after purchasing an additional 181,955 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 396.2% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,540 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,048,000 after purchasing an additional 15,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engine NO. 1 LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth about $1,587,000. 19.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.16, for a total transaction of $143,510,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.65, for a total transaction of $3,266,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 990,012 shares of company stock worth $312,681,810. 4.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NVDA traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $279.53. 741,642 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,850,566. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $300.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.18. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $115.67 and a 52-week high of $346.47. The company has a market cap of $698.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.12, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.32.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.83 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 41.79%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.93%.

NVDA has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush lowered NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist dropped their price objective on NVIDIA from $389.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.63.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

