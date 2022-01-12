Banque Pictet & Cie SA Acquires 1,047 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,276 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $32,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 9,271 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 10,108 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 868 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HD stock traded up $2.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $388.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,298,516. The company has a market cap of $405.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $397.77 and a 200-day moving average of $356.30. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $246.59 and a 52 week high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HD. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $395.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $415.63.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

