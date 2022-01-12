Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, January 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

Bank OZK has raised its dividend by 42.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 26 years. Bank OZK has a payout ratio of 30.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Bank OZK to earn $3.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.3%.

NASDAQ OZK opened at $50.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.92. Bank OZK has a 12-month low of $33.90 and a 12-month high of $51.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.67.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 46.64%. The firm had revenue of $273.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on OZK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Bank OZK from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bank OZK stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,606 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,036 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.17% of Bank OZK worth $9,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 81.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

