Bank of The West Has $379,000 Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Bank of The West decreased its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,188 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,413 shares during the period. Bank of The West’s holdings in General Motors were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graypoint LLC grew its position in shares of General Motors by 63.0% in the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 6,355 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 168.9% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 78,196 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 49,112 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 77.6% in the 3rd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 6,292 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 503,023 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,514,000 after purchasing an additional 32,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the 3rd quarter worth about $292,000. Institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $61.46 on Wednesday. General Motors has a twelve month low of $45.65 and a twelve month high of $67.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.84 and its 200-day moving average is $56.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.15.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $26.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.88 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 7,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $468,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 224,527 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total value of $14,450,557.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 263,317 shares of company stock valued at $16,935,736 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.35.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

