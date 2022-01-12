Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Hits New 52-Week High at $91.84

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$91.84 and last traded at C$91.29, with a volume of 282753 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$91.49.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Veritas Investment Research raised Bank of Nova Scotia from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC raised their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$96.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$89.33.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of C$111.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$85.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$81.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is presently 46.75%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile (TSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

See Also: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.