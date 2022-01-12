Bank of America Raises Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) Price Target to $160.00

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) had its target price lifted by analysts at Bank of America from $150.00 to $160.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.42% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Benchmark lifted their target price on Nova Measuring Instruments from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Nova Measuring Instruments from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on Nova Measuring Instruments from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Nova Measuring Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVMI opened at $135.11 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.51. Nova Measuring Instruments has a 1-year low of $69.46 and a 1-year high of $149.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 47.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.07.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $112.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.81 million. Nova Measuring Instruments had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 22.79%. The business’s revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Nova Measuring Instruments will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Nova Measuring Instruments by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Nova Measuring Instruments by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Nova Measuring Instruments by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 13,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Nova Measuring Instruments by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 11,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 478,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,236,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.37% of the company’s stock.

Nova Measuring Instruments Company Profile

Nova Ltd. engages in the provision of metrology solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products and services include dimensional metrology, in-line materials metrology for semiconductor manufacturing, and software modeling. The company was founded by Giora Dishon and Moshe Finarov in May 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

