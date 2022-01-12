Bandai Namco (OTCMKTS:NCBDY) Cut to “Neutral” at Daiwa Capital Markets

Bandai Namco (OTCMKTS:NCBDY) was downgraded by stock analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a 8,200.00 price target on the stock.

OTCMKTS NCBDY traded up 0.95 during trading on Wednesday, hitting 38.24. The stock had a trading volume of 5,322 shares.

Get Bandai Namco alerts:

Bandai Namco Company Profile

BANDAI NAMCO Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of entertainment-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Toys and Hobby, Network Entertainment, Real Entertainment, Video and Music Production Business, IP Creation Business and Others. The Toys and Hobby segment manufactures and sells toys, capsule toys, plastic models, cards, confectionery and foods, apparel, sundries, prizes, stationery, and other products.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Bandai Namco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandai Namco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.