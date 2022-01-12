Bandai Namco (OTCMKTS:NCBDY) Cut to “Neutral” at Daiwa Capital Markets

Bandai Namco (OTCMKTS:NCBDY) was downgraded by stock analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a 8,200.00 price target on the stock.
OTCMKTS NCBDY traded up 0.95 during trading on Wednesday, hitting 38.24. The stock had a trading volume of 5,322 shares.
Bandai Namco Company Profile
