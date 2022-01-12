Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) dropped 2.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.73 and last traded at $0.73. Approximately 50,006 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 89% from the average daily volume of 26,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.75.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered Banco de Sabadell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Banco de Sabadell alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.70.

Banco de Sabadell SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking in Spain, Asset Transformation, Banking Business in the United Kingdom, and Banking Business in America. The Business Banking in Spain segment encompasses covers commercial banking, corporate banking, and markets and private banking.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Banco de Sabadell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco de Sabadell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.