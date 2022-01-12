Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 95,890 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ballard Power Systems were worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 5.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 36,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 66.7% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 1.5% in the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 170,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 23.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ballard Power Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. KeyCorp started coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Eight Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$18.00 price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

BLDP stock opened at $11.31 on Wednesday. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.85 and a 52 week high of $42.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.39 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.39. The company has a current ratio of 20.92, a quick ratio of 20.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $25.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.21 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 6.71% and a negative net margin of 88.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

