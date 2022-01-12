Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Sold by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lessened its stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,276 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 33,796 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $2,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Baidu by 149.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 82,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,674,000 after purchasing an additional 49,735 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 19,638 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,004,000 after acquiring an additional 5,822 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 1,057.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,613 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,406,000 after acquiring an additional 19,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,847 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIDU stock opened at $156.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.09. Baidu, Inc. has a one year low of $132.14 and a one year high of $354.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88, a PEG ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.02.

BIDU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on Baidu from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Baidu from $357.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays began coverage on Baidu in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $243.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered Baidu from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Baidu from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.12.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

