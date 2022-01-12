B. Riley Boosts Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Price Target to $37.00

Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.75% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of Princeton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 24th.

BPRN opened at $30.39 on Wednesday. Bank of Princeton has a 12-month low of $21.26 and a 12-month high of $31.31. The company has a market cap of $205.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.94 and its 200 day moving average is $29.89.

Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $17.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.97 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of Princeton will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Princeton during the second quarter worth approximately $688,000. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its position in Bank of Princeton by 0.9% during the third quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 69,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in Bank of Princeton by 24.5% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 313,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,002,000 after purchasing an additional 61,727 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Princeton during the second quarter worth $413,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Princeton in the second quarter valued at $2,565,000. 33.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Princeton Company Profile

The Bank of Princeton engages in the provision of personal, business lending, and deposit services. It offers traditional retail banking solutions, one-to four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial mortgage loans, construction loans, commercial business loans, and consumer loans including home equity loans and lines of credit.

