AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $58.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.03% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “AZZ Inc. is a global provider of metal coating services, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment and highly engineered services to the markets of power generation, transmission, distribution and industrial in protecting metal and electrical systems used to build and enhance the world’s infrastructure. AZZ Metal Coatings is a leading provider of metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot dip galvanizing to the North American steel fabrication industry. AZZ Energy is dedicated to delivering safe and reliable transmission of power from generation sources to end customers, and automated weld overlay solutions for corrosion and erosion mitigation to critical infrastructure in the energy markets worldwide. “

Get AZZ alerts:

AZZ traded down $1.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,829. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.47. AZZ has a 12 month low of $46.55 and a 12 month high of $58.59.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $231.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.30 million. AZZ had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 12.39%. AZZ’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AZZ will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in AZZ by 175.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 254,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,159,000 after buying an additional 161,854 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in AZZ by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 262,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,599,000 after acquiring an additional 112,779 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in AZZ by 109.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,620,000 after purchasing an additional 76,759 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in AZZ by 9.0% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 830,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,179,000 after purchasing an additional 68,454 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AZZ by 171.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 92,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,942,000 after purchasing an additional 58,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

AZZ Company Profile

AZZ Inc engages in the provision of galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. It operates through the Metal Coatings and Infrastructure Solutions segments.

Featured Article: Trade War

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AZZ (AZZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AZZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.