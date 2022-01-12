Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. is focused on development and commercialization of a novel implantable SNM system for patients with urinary and bowel dysfunction and disrupting the SNM market. Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. is based in Irvine, CA. “

Get Axonics alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AXNX. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Axonics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Axonics from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Axonics from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Axonics from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Axonics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $72.57.

Shares of NASDAQ AXNX opened at $57.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -31.25 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.29. Axonics has a 52-week low of $46.96 and a 52-week high of $79.81.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $46.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.39 million. Axonics had a negative net margin of 47.08% and a negative return on equity of 17.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Axonics will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Axonics news, CMO John Woock sold 5,000 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total transaction of $302,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Axonics by 20.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 43,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after buying an additional 7,422 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Axonics by 0.4% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,606,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,269,000 after buying an additional 10,780 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP raised its position in shares of Axonics by 3.2% during the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,943,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,260,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Axonics by 22.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 890,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,479,000 after buying an additional 164,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Axonics during the second quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

Axonics Company Profile

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Axonics (AXNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Axonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.