Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,063 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.12% of Axon Enterprise worth $13,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AXON. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. 75.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

AXON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. JMP Securities began coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Craig Hallum upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.13.

In related news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 21,553 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.72, for a total value of $3,938,164.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 26,312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.63, for a total value of $4,779,048.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 72,775 shares of company stock valued at $10,362,476 and sold 658,302 shares valued at $120,807,645. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AXON stock opened at $149.76 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of -374.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 0.37. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.09 and a 1 year high of $212.37.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $231.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.11 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 2.37%. The business’s revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

Recommended Story: Blockchain

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON).

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.