AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The AXA Group is an international group of insurance and related financial services companies. AXA’s insurance operations are diverse geographically, with activities in 50 countries, principally Western Europe, North America and the Asia/Pacific area. In the United States, AXA is represented through its 60% holding in The Equitable companies and its subsidiaries, Equitable Life, Alliance Capital management and Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette. “

Get AXA alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AXAHY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on AXA from €29.00 ($32.95) to €29.50 ($33.52) in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of AXA in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Citigroup initiated coverage on AXA in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AXA in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AXAHY opened at $31.77 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.95. AXA has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $31.80.

AXA Company Profile

AXA SA operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International and Transversal & Central Holdings. The France segment consists of Life & Savings and Property & Casualty activities, AXA Banque France and France holdings.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AXA (AXAHY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AXA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.