Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Sells 164,493 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164,493 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC owned about 0.14% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares worth $9,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at about $250,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 135.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,142,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,916,000 after acquiring an additional 5,826,159 shares in the last quarter. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% in the third quarter. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc now owns 405,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,851,000 after acquiring an additional 6,642 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.3% in the third quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 360,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,758,000 after buying an additional 7,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 13,820.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 26,949 shares in the last quarter.

VONV stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.75. 1,303 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 469,572. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $59.18 and a 52-week high of $75.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.59 and a 200-day moving average of $71.28.

