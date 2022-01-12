Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Has $3.50 Million Holdings in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) by 79.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,888 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,808 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Accolade were worth $3,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Accolade by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,397,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,883,000 after purchasing an additional 557,549 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Accolade by 38.2% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 13,306 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Accolade by 418.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 462,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,141,000 after acquiring an additional 373,676 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Accolade in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,607,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Accolade by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 184,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,035,000 after purchasing an additional 45,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ACCD traded down $2.28 on Wednesday, reaching $22.16. The company had a trading volume of 51,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,826,114. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.07 and its 200 day moving average is $39.34. Accolade, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.72 and a 52-week high of $59.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 1.82.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 9th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.99. Accolade had a negative net margin of 57.44% and a negative return on equity of 18.95%. The company had revenue of $83.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Accolade, Inc. will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Accolade from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Accolade in a report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Accolade from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Accolade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Accolade from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.73.

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

