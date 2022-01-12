Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Has $23.12 Million Stock Position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 451,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,268 shares during the period. VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF were worth $23,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 30,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 53.2% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 173.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 15,687 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management lifted its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 145,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,457,000 after purchasing an additional 8,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 678,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,765,000 after purchasing an additional 20,396 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA ITM traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.70. The company had a trading volume of 5,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,120. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.52. VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF has a 12-month low of $50.70 and a 12-month high of $52.38.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

