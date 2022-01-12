Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Has $2.79 Million Position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 92,533 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,292 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $2,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FALN. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 11,033.3% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Savior LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 152.9% during the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:FALN traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $29.57. 46,546 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,591,329. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $28.66 and a twelve month high of $30.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.85 and a 200-day moving average of $30.00.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.088 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This is a positive change from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

