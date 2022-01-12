Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Acquires 1,866 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,486 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,555,000 after acquiring an additional 3,044 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 11.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,075,000 after acquiring an additional 27,523 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 33,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 19,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 124,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,584,000 after buying an additional 11,624 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.73. 42,173 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,544,277. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $90.62 and a 52-week high of $115.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $110.43 and a 200-day moving average of $107.57.

