Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) CEO Nicholas Stewart Green Sells 3,214 Shares

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 3,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total transaction of $69,358.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDMO traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.66. The company had a trading volume of 479,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,786. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.35 and its 200 day moving average is $26.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 174.32 and a beta of 2.29. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.60 and a twelve month high of $34.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 22.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 282,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

CDMO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Avid Bioservices from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Avid Bioservices from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avid Bioservices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Avid Bioservices from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

About Avid Bioservices

Avid Bioservices, Inc engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support.

