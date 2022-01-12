Avast (LON:AVST) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of Avast (LON:AVST) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 565 ($7.67) price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 680 ($9.23) price target on shares of Avast in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.47) price objective on shares of Avast in a report on Friday, November 12th. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 355 ($4.82) price objective on shares of Avast in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 355 ($4.82) price objective on shares of Avast in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 531.67 ($7.22).

Shares of AVST stock opened at GBX 610.20 ($8.28) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 600.36 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 574.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.29. The stock has a market cap of £6.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48. Avast has a twelve month low of GBX 418 ($5.67) and a twelve month high of GBX 619.80 ($8.41).

Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital security products under the Avast, HMA, AVG, and CCleaner brands worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small to Mid-Sized Business (SMB). The company offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; dynamic secure search solution, including browser toolbar; and big data and marketing analytics solutions, as well as security and protection solutions for small and medium-sized business.

