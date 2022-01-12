Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Avantor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the highest is $0.35. Avantor posted earnings of $0.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Avantor will report full-year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.39. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.56. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Avantor.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Avantor had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 7.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AVTR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays raised their price target on Avantor from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Avantor from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Avantor from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Avantor in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.25.

In other news, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total value of $3,060,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 11,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.65, for a total value of $446,446.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 405,290 shares of company stock valued at $16,117,667. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVTR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Avantor by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 44,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 5,626 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Avantor by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 103,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after purchasing an additional 9,004 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Avantor by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 40,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 4,871 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Avantor by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Avantor by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. 90.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AVTR traded up $0.57 on Friday, hitting $38.85. 156,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,543,346. Avantor has a 52 week low of $26.14 and a 52 week high of $44.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.12. The company has a market cap of $23.68 billion, a PE ratio of 49.27, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.60.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

