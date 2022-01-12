Avalo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AVTX) Director Armistice Capital, Llc Buys 137,900 Shares

Avalo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AVTX) Director Armistice Capital, Llc bought 137,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.04 per share, for a total transaction of $143,416.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Armistice Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 10th, Armistice Capital, Llc bought 491,097 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.99 per share, for a total transaction of $486,186.03.

Avalo Therapeutics stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.96. 532,683 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,219,908. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.91. Avalo Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $0.93 and a fifty-two week high of $4.50.

Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.35 million during the quarter. Avalo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,211.01% and a negative return on equity of 272.08%. Research analysts expect that Avalo Therapeutics Inc will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AVTX shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Avalo Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avalo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Avalo Therapeutics in a research report on Friday.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Avalo Therapeutics

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidates include CERC-801, CERC-802, and CERC-803, which are therapies for inherited metabolic disorders known as congenital disorders of glycosylation.

