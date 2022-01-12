Avacta Group (LON:AVCT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $77.00

Shares of Avacta Group Plc (LON:AVCT) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 77 ($1.05) and last traded at GBX 81.02 ($1.10), with a volume of 12944832 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 116 ($1.57).

The firm has a market capitalization of £198.82 million and a P/E ratio of -8.66. The company has a current ratio of 8.79, a quick ratio of 8.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 114.69 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 127.67.

About Avacta Group (LON:AVCT)

Avacta Group Plc offers reagents and therapeutics based on Affimer technology for diagnostic and research applications in the United Kingdom, North America, Asia, and rest of Europe. It operates in three segments: Diagnostics, Therapeutics, and Animal Health. The company develops custom Affimer proteins for customer products and in-house diagnostic assays.

