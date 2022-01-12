AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lessened its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,497,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,453 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.14% of AutoZone worth $2,543,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 69.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,080,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,732,000 after buying an additional 444,581 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in AutoZone by 5.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 904,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,344,000 after purchasing an additional 44,384 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 4.5% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 774,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,570,000 after acquiring an additional 33,680 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 0.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 432,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 0.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 301,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on AZO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,779.00 to $2,045.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on AutoZone from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,004.59.

AutoZone stock opened at $2,000.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,940.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,739.30. The stock has a market cap of $41.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.88. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,111.71 and a fifty-two week high of $2,110.00.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $25.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.87 by $4.82. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 126.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $18.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 107.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 217 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,046.87, for a total transaction of $444,170.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 1,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,827.11, for a total transaction of $2,155,989.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,525 shares of company stock valued at $20,958,078. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

