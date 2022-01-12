Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Stake Lessened by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 178,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 24,424 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $35,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 16.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 114,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,911,000 after acquiring an additional 16,250 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 19.9% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 6.1% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 15.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 109,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,870,000 after acquiring an additional 14,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 14.8% during the third quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.87, for a total transaction of $12,011,626.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total transaction of $467,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 122,767 shares of company stock valued at $28,451,649. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ADP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $228.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.14.

ADP stock traded up $2.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $235.41. The company had a trading volume of 5,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,761,867. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.31 and a 1 year high of $248.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $99.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.23, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $235.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.12.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.16. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 47.31%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $1.04 dividend. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.82%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

