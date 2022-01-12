Automata Network 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $7.03 Million (ATA)

Automata Network (CURRENCY:ATA) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. One Automata Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.58 or 0.00001331 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Automata Network has traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar. Automata Network has a market capitalization of $100.17 million and approximately $7.03 million worth of Automata Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002289 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.25 or 0.00062359 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.08 or 0.00077992 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,358.87 or 0.07685660 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,694.15 or 0.99979668 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.37 or 0.00069487 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00007819 BTC.

Automata Network Profile

Automata Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,252,000 coins. Automata Network’s official Twitter account is @automatanetwork

Automata Network Coin Trading

