Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atlas Corp. is an asset manager which owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries include Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is containership owner/operator while APR is in mobile power solutions as a lessor and operator. Atlas Corp., formerly known as Seaspan Corporation, is based in HONG KONG, China. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ATCO. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Atlas in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Atlas from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Atlas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Shares of ATCO opened at $14.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.22. Atlas has a fifty-two week low of $10.70 and a fifty-two week high of $16.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $451.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.15 million. Atlas had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Atlas will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.65%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATCO. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Atlas by 2,239.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 6,270 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Atlas during the 2nd quarter worth $125,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Atlas during the 2nd quarter worth $133,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Atlas by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlas in the 3rd quarter worth about $166,000. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlas Corp. operates as a global asset manager that owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. It focuses on deploying capital across multiple verticals to create growth opportunities for its shareholders. The firm operates through two subsidiaries, Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is an independent charter owner and operator of containerships and APR provides mobile power solutions.

