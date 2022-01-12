Atheios Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $7.00 (ATH)

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded up 2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. During the last week, Atheios has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar. One Atheios coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Atheios has a market cap of $19,880.02 and $7.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AetherV2 (ATH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shift (SHIFT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001414 BTC.

Atheios Profile

ATH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Atheios’ total supply is 51,159,847 coins and its circulating supply is 46,564,483 coins. Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Atheios is www.atheios.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Atheios is a PoW-based payment platform. It enables users with the ability to exchange/trade cryptocurrencies in a decentralized manner between them on a global scale with an approximative block time of 22 seconds and 12 ATH reward per block. Atheios grants users the access to its crypto wallet, with Web, Windows, Linux and Mac devices support. The ATH token is the Atheios native currency. It is a utility token and serves users as a medium for exchange value as well as to perform transactions within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Atheios

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atheios should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Atheios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

