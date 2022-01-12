Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Shares Gap Down to $15.88

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.88, but opened at $15.45. Atara Biotherapeutics shares last traded at $15.13, with a volume of 3,299 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atara Biotherapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.33.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.87.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.92) EPS. Analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 13,354 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $260,403.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 3,655 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total value of $62,573.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,734 shares of company stock valued at $746,849. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATRA. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 213.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,318,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578,400 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 162.8% in the 3rd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,781,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,885,000 after buying an additional 1,103,551 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 7,704,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,808,000 after buying an additional 965,274 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,514,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,852,000 after buying an additional 806,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,720,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $120,047,000 after buying an additional 770,922 shares in the last quarter.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

