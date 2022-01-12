Astrea Acquisition (NASDAQ:ASAX) & Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Critical Survey

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) and Astrea Acquisition (NASDAQ:ASAX) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Booking alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Booking and Astrea Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Booking 0 9 17 0 2.65 Astrea Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Booking presently has a consensus price target of $2,781.04, indicating a potential upside of 12.62%. Given Booking’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Booking is more favorable than Astrea Acquisition.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Booking and Astrea Acquisition’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Booking $6.80 billion 14.92 $59.00 million $9.16 269.59 Astrea Acquisition N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Booking has higher revenue and earnings than Astrea Acquisition.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.4% of Booking shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.6% of Astrea Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Booking shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Booking and Astrea Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Booking 4.15% 24.32% 5.24% Astrea Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Booking beats Astrea Acquisition on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands. Its other brands include KAYAK, Rentalcars.com and OpenTable, Inc. (OpenTable). As of December 31, 2016, Booking.com offered accommodation reservation services for over 1,115,000 properties in over 220 countries and territories on its various Websites and in over 40 languages, which included over 568,000 vacation rental properties (updated property counts were available on the Booking.com Website).

Astrea Acquisition Company Profile

Astrea Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded 2020 and is based in Key Biscayne, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.