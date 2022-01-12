Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,001.90

Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,001.90 ($27.17) and traded as high as GBX 2,114 ($28.70). Associated British Foods shares last traded at GBX 2,092 ($28.40), with a volume of 1,210,120 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have commented on ABF. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($35.29) price objective on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Friday, December 10th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($36.65) price objective on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Associated British Foods from GBX 2,200 ($29.86) to GBX 2,300 ($31.22) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Associated British Foods from GBX 2,650 ($35.97) to GBX 2,470 ($33.53) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,594 ($35.21).

The company has a market cap of £16.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,959.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,001.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.86.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a GBX 34.30 ($0.47) dividend. This is a boost from Associated British Foods’s previous dividend of $6.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.75%. Associated British Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.10%.

In other news, insider George G. Weston sold 23,897 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,909 ($25.91), for a total value of £456,193.73 ($619,239.49).

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

